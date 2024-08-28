August 28, 2024

Research highlights p21's multifunctional role beyond cell cycle control

Zbtb18 represses cKit expression to regulate the self-renewal of hematopoietic stem cells through interaction with p21
p21 interacts with Zbtb18 to co-repress the transcription of cKit in HSCs, contributing to the enhanced self-renewal ability of p21-tdT+ HSCs. The study provides novel insights into the physiological role and mechanisms of p21 in HSCs during homeostasis independent of its conventional role as a cell cycle inhibitor. Credit: Nini Wang, Shangda Yang, Yu Li, Fanglin Gou, Yanling Lv, Xiangnan Zhao, Yifei Wang, Chang Xu, Bin Zhou, Fang Dong, Zhenyu Ju, Tao Cheng, and Hui Cheng

A study addressing the complex regulation of HSCs, highlights p21's multifunctional nature beyond cell cycle control. Through the use of p21-tdTomato mice, researchers differentiate between p21-tdT+ and p21-tdT HSCs.

Results show that p21-tdT+ HSCs display increased self-renewal and reconstitution abilities. Zbtb18, upregulated in p21-tdT+ HSCs, is crucial for their repopulation capability. p21 interacts with ZBTB18 to suppress cKit, influencing HSC self-renewal.

The work titled "Zbtb18 represses cKit expression to regulate the self-renewal of hematopoietic stem cells through interaction with p21" is published in Protein & Cell on May 9, 2024.

Key findings from the study include:

  1. Increased self-renewal capacity in p21-tdT+ HSCs: p21-tdT+ HSCs exhibit enhanced long-term reconstitution and self-renewal capabilities compared to p21-tdT HSCs, as evidenced by a higher proportion of resting HSCs (rHSCs) post-myeloablation.
  2. Transcriptional regulation by p21 and Zbtb18: RNA-seq analysis reveals differential gene expression in p21-tdT+ HSCs, with Zbtb18 identified as highly expressed. Zbtb18 knockdown impairs HSC reconstitution, indicating its importance in the self-renewal process.
  3. Role of p21 in transcriptional repression: p21 interacts with ZBTB18 to co-repress cKit expression, contributing to the regulation of HSC self-renewal independently of its conventional cell cycle inhibitory function.
  4. Cell division kinetics of p21-tdT+ HSCs: p21-tdT+ HSCs undergo fewer cell divisions than p21-tdT HSCs, suggesting they are in a relatively inactive state of the cell cycle, which correlates with their enhanced self-renewal capacity.
  5. ATAC-seq analysis reveals chromatin accessibility changes: p21-tdT+ HSCs show decreased chromatin accessibility and more transcriptionally repressed regions, yet some genes are upregulated, possibly due to p21's role in .

The research provides novel insights into p21's role in regulating HSC self-renewal during homeostasis, demonstrating its interaction with ZBTB18 to co-repress cKit expression. This study challenges the traditional view of p21 as merely a cell cycle inhibitor and highlights its multifaceted functionality in HSCs.

By distinguishing p21-tdT+ from p21-tdT HSCs, the authors reveal that p21-tdT+ HSCs maintain greater self-renewal capacity, likely due to their reduced and enhanced transcriptional regulation.

These findings contribute to a deeper understanding of the mechanisms governing HSC maintenance and could have implications for therapeutic interventions aimed at enhancing HSC function.

More information: Nini Wang et al, p21/Zbtb18 repress the expression of cKit to regulate the self-renewal of hematopoietic stem cells, Protein & Cell (2024). DOI: 10.1093/procel/pwae022

