August 12, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Faint auroras may be visible in Northern Hemisphere skies after weekend solar storms

by Adithi Ramakrishnan

Faint auroras may be visible in Northern Hemisphere skies after weekend solar storms
The northern lights, or the aurora borealis, appear in the sky over Rat Lake in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on Thursday, Aug.8, 2024. Credit: Bill Braden /The Canadian Press via AP

Solar storms persisting from the weekend may produce faint colorful auroras across the Northern Hemisphere, with little disruption to power and communications, space forecasters said Monday.

The sun has shot out at least five strong solar flares since Saturday containing clouds of high-energy plasma that can interfere with power grids and scramble GPS signals, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But no major communication problems have been reported so far, said NOAA spokesperson Erica Grow Cei.

Unusually strong in May produced jaw-dropping aurora displays across the Northern Hemisphere. Grow Cei said this event that produced light shows over the weekend will likely be shorter, but may still produce faint auroras as far south in the U.S. as Alabama and Northern California on Monday night.

The is currently at the peak of its 11-year cycle, making storms and aurora displays more frequent.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Faint auroras may be visible in Northern Hemisphere skies after weekend solar storms (2024, August 12) retrieved 12 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-faint-auroras-visible-northern-hemisphere.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Solar storms could cause more auroras
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

2 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

4 hours ago

Possible explanations for meteor like observations?

5 hours ago

Optimizing Exposure Times: Balancing Efficiency and Image Quality

7 hours ago

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

11 hours ago

Can there be free electrons in interstellar gas?

Aug 11, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)