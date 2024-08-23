August 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Addressing the environmental impact of hematology care

by Queen Mary, University of London

blood transfusion
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

An In-Focus analysis in The Lancet Hematology calls for greater understanding of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, to inform effective and prudent health practice in hematology care.

The analysis was authored by Dr. Stephen Hibbs from the Wolfson Institute of Population Health, with colleagues Dr. Stephen Thomas from the NHS Blood and Transplant service, and Dr. Andrew Hantel from Harvard Medical School and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. It proposes the use of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology to address environmentally unsustainable practices in hematology.

Health care processes account for 5–6% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. While the NHS and other health care organizations have set carbon-neutral targets, progress towards these goals requires a clear understanding of emission sources and effective mitigation strategies.

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology quantifies the GHG emissions associated with a process, and has been used successfully in health care, as evidenced by the withdrawal of the anesthetic gas desflurane (with 26 times the CO2 equivalent GHG emissions of the clinically similar sevoflurane), and to the widespread switch in asthma inhalers from solvent-propelled devices to dry powder inhalers.

Advocating the use of LCA to assess hematology , Stephen Hibbs and colleagues cite a previous paper which used this methodology to determine the for red blood cell transfusions in England.

The study showed that each transfusion generated ≈7.5 kg CO2 eq (equivalent to driving 40km in a petrol-fueled car) and identified refrigeration, transport, and plastic blood bags as the largest emission contributors.

They note that other LCAs relevant to hematology have also been undertaken, including decentralized outpatient cancer care, emissions of common laboratory tests, and non-clinical professional practices such as international conferences, but the environmental impact of many hematology practices remain unexplored.

Author Stephen Hibbs said, "Life cycle assessment (LCA) methodology is a powerful tool to understand where health care practices generate carbon emissions. Those working in clinical or laboratory settings are uniquely positioned to contribute to LCA processes, and to lead efforts in identifying and implementing effective actions."

More information: Thomas, Stephen et al. Environmental impact of haematology care—measurement and mitigation. The Lancet Haematology DOI: 10.1016/S2352-3026(24)00255-2. www.thelancet.com/journals/lan … (24)00255-2/abstract

Journal information: The Lancet Haematology

Provided by Queen Mary, University of London

Citation: Addressing the environmental impact of hematology care (2024, August 23) retrieved 23 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-environmental-impact-hematology.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Health care is responsible for 7% of carbon emissions, and there are safe and easy ways to reduce it
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

38 minutes ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

1 hour ago

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

4 hours ago

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

11 hours ago

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Aug 14, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)