August 6, 2024

China launches rocket carrying new constellation of satellites

China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.

The satellites were carried aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province early on Tuesday afternoon.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the rocket had reached its pre-programmed orbit without incident.

China's space program has launched numerous crewed missions, put a into orbit with a revolving crew of three astronauts aboard and sent a rover to the Moon that has brought back rocks and soil.

It has also launched the Beidou System of satellites for , communications and scientific purposes, seen as an alternative—or possible competitor—to the GPS system widely used for navigation that is mainly helmed by China's strategic rival, the United States.

