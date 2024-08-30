August 30, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

A California lake turned pink this week—in the name of science

by Jack Flemming, Los Angeles Times

A California lake turned pink this week — in the name of science
Downtown Stockton California. Credit: Wikimedia Commons LPS.1 Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication.

Stockton's McLeod Lake is looking pretty in pink this week.

The splash of color is part of a study being conducted by the California Department of Water Resources, which is dumping pinkish dye into the water to figure out why the lake has become a hot spot for .

Hazardous algal blooms, which can be toxic to humans, pets and , popped up in McLeod Lake in 2020 and 2022 but—curiously—not this year. So scientists are using the dye to record the flow of water, which they're hoping will answer the question of why the algae spreads some years but not others.

Crews started dumping the rhodamine dye into the water Monday and will complete the study by Friday, according to a news release.

The dye is temporary and harmless to humans. But it is definitely visible. KCRA 3 showed the blue-green water turning a stark shade of purplish-pink as crews used long poles to distribute the dye evenly at different depths.

The , known as cyanobacteria, is a natural part of the ecosystem but can rapidly grow under certain conditions, including warm temperatures and calm water. When the algae "blooms" so quickly, it can produce toxins leading to loss of appetite, vomiting and even jaundice and hepatitis for swimmers.

When the are big enough, they can turn the water fluorescent green and make it smell putrid. After a particularly big bloom at McLeod Lake in 2006, Stockton installed a bubble system in the Stockton Deep Water Channel to oxygenate the water and break up the algae, the Record reported.

The dye job is the first of two studies that scientists are conducting in the . The next one is expected to be scheduled early next year.

2024 Los Angeles Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: A California lake turned pink this week—in the name of science (2024, August 30) retrieved 30 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-california-lake-pink-week-science.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Lake Tahoe beaches tested for toxic blue-green algae bloom
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

12 hours ago

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Aug 14, 2024

M6.8 and M6.3 east of Mindanao, Philippines

Aug 13, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)