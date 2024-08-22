August 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Australian penguin dies, ending famous 'same-sex power couple'

Gentoo penguin Sphen (R) and partner Magic (L) with their first chick Sphengic at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium
Gentoo penguin Sphen (R) and partner Magic (L) with their first chick Sphengic at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium.

A celebrated Australian penguin famous for raising chicks as part of an unlikely same-sex couple has died, a Sydney aquarium said on Thursday.

Male gentoo Sphen and Magic caught the attention of zookeepers, and then the world, when they built a nest of pebbles together in 2018.

They were eventually given live eggs to incubate from other penguin couples, hatching chick Sphengic in 2018 and Clancy two years later.

Sealife Aquarium said Sphen—the older partner in the "same-sex" penguin "power couple"—had died just shy of turning 12, considered a long life in captivity.

Sphen and Magic were adopted as gay icons in Australia and further abroad, inspiring a float at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade and featuring in the Netflix sitcom Atypical.

But they also had their critics, with some in conservative circles saying the penguins were unwittingly being used to push a political agenda.

Unlike many , male and female penguins take on the same parenting roles, and share parental duties 50-50.

Same-sex couples between both males and females are not unheard of, although they are often short-lived in the wild.

It was not the first time same-sex penguin couples had adopted eggs in captivity, with a handful of zoos worldwide reporting similar cases.

A photo by SEA LIFE Sydney shows gentoo penguin Sphen (L) at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium. One half of a famous same-sex penguin couple, Sphen, has died aged 11 at the aquarium
A photo by SEA LIFE Sydney shows gentoo penguin Sphen (L) at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium. One half of a famous same-sex penguin couple, Sphen, has died aged 11 at the aquarium.

In 2009, two male penguins—Z and Vielpunkt—successfully hatched and reared a chick that was rejected by its heterosexual parents at a zoo in Berlin.

Before them came Roy and Silo, two male chinstrap penguins at a zoo in New York who were spotted frequently trying to mate with each other.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Australian penguin dies, ending famous 'same-sex power couple' (2024, August 22) retrieved 22 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-australian-penguin-dies-famous-sex.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Daddy cool: Same-sex penguin couple become parents
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Homo Naledi: 5 Yr Update & New Findings (2021)

19 hours ago

Hiking Illness Danger -- Rhabdomyolysis

Aug 18, 2024

Toxic Chemicals Found on old books

Aug 18, 2024

Strategies and Tips for First Responders Interacting with Autism Spectrum Disorder Patients

Aug 16, 2024

Cannot find a comfortable side-sleeping position

Aug 16, 2024

Using Capsaicin to Get Really High

Aug 16, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)