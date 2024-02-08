February 8, 2024

A baby boom of African penguin chicks hatches at a San Francisco science museum

African penguin
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A bounty of 10 African penguin chicks has hatched in just over a year at a San Francisco science museum as part of an effort to conserve the endangered bird.

The penguins began hatching in November 2022, ending a four year period without any new chicks, and continued through January of this year, the California Academy of Sciences announced Wednesday.

African penguins have dwindled to 9,000 breeding pairs in the wild, the academy said in a statement.

Threats such as overfishing, and have reduced colonies of the charismatic black-and-white birds, said Brenda Melton, director of animal care and well-being at the museum's Steinhart Aquarium.

"Every we welcome strengthens the genetics and overall population of the species in human care," she said.

Chicks spend their first three weeks with their penguin parents in a nest box. They then attend "fish school," where they learn to swim on their own and eat fish provided by biologists. Once ready, they are introduced to the colony.

The penguins at the museum in Golden Gate Park have distinct personalities and are identifiable by their arm bands, according to the academy's website.

Opal is the oldest and, at age 36, has perfected the ability to catch fish in mid-air. Her partner, Pete, is a messy eater and a flirt.

Partners Stanlee and Bernie, who both like to bray, produced four of the 10 chicks, including Fyn, named for a type of vegetation found on the southern tip of Africa. She is the youngest penguin on exhibit.

African can live to be 27 years old in the wild, and longer in captivity.

