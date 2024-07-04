July 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Study reveals latitude patterns, controlling factors of microbial residues and lignin phenol accumulation in forest soil

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers Reveal Latitude Patterns and Controlling Factors of Microbial Residues and Lignin Phenol Accumulation in Forest Soil
The variation of amino sugars and lignin phenol concentrations along the latitude gradient in topsoil and subsoil. Credit: WBG

Soil organic carbon (SOC) can be divided into plant-derived and microbial-derived carbon. Studying the latitudinal variation of these two sources and their controlling factors is critical to understanding SOC persistence and stabilization.

To analyze the variation of plant and microbial-derived carbon in and subsoil along different latitude gradients, researchers from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences selected six typical forests, ranging from Jianfengling to Genhe along a latitude gradient as study sites. Amino sugars and phenols were used as biomarkers to indicate microbial- and plant-derived carbon, respectively.

The work, published in Journal of Soils and Sediments is titled "Persistence of soil microbial residuals and lignin phenols in forest ecosystems along the latitude gradient."

The researchers comprehensively analyzed the effects of climate, vegetation, soil, and microbial properties on the concentration changes of lignin phenols and microbial residues in topsoil and subsoil along the latitude gradient.

They found that the amino sugars and lignin phenols contribute up to 50%–75% of the SOC, and their contributions decrease with latitude. The contributions of the former increase with soil depth, while the opposite is true for the latter.

Climate and soil physicochemical properties mainly control the persistence of microbial residues and lignin phenols in the topsoil, and soil clay is the critical factor in determining the microbial residues and lignin phenols in the subsoil.

These results have guiding significance for understanding the contribution and accumulation mechanism of from lignin phenols and microbial residues in forest soils, and are helpful for predicting the carbon sink potential of under future global climate change.

More information: Qiaoling Lin et al, Persistence of soil microbial residuals and lignin phenols in forest ecosystems along the latitude gradient, Journal of Soils and Sediments (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s11368-024-03794-x

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Study reveals latitude patterns, controlling factors of microbial residues and lignin phenol accumulation in forest soil (2024, July 4) retrieved 4 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-reveals-latitude-patterns-factors-microbial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Microbial necromass carbon causes dramatic carbon loss in permafrost thaw slump of Tibetan Plateau
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

3 hours ago

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Jun 25, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 24, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 22, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)