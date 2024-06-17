Wildfire risks in Northern California rise to red flag warning as winds sweep region

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Parts of Northern California will see a higher risk for wildfires this weekend as dry, hot and windy weather sweeps the region.

On June 14, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for much of the Sacramento Valley and nearby Sierra Nevada foothills, lasting from 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The agency previously issued a fire weather watch for the area in the same time period.

According to the red flag warning, the highest threats are in the northern and central Sacramento Valley, especially west of Interstate 5 and elevations below 2,000 feet.

A red flag warning means that there are either critical fire weather conditions occurring or will happen soon.

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the service said in the warning.

The agency is advising people to practice fire safety precautions and to have an emergency plan.

What's the fire risk in Sacramento Valley?

The National Weather Service also warned of critical fire weather conditions in the Sacramento Valley, especially the west side, from Sunday to Monday.

Risks are considered moderate due to the northerly winds and low humidity, the agency said.

According to the red flag warning, the Sacramento Valley could see northerly winds of 10 to 20 mph from Saturday to Sunday, with gusts of 25 to 35 mph, the weather service said.

The strongest winds will be "along the western half of the Sacramento Valley," the agency said in the warning.

The region will also experience daytime humidity of 10% to 20%, the weather service said.

What's in the weather forecast for Northern California?

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures in the Sacramento and Chico areas will be around 90 degrees on Friday through Sunday. Low temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Monday is forecast to have a high around 85 degrees and a low near 61.

In Redding, the high will be near 85 on Friday, rising to the high 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Lows for all three days will near 60 degrees, according to the weather service's forecast.

On Monday, the high in Redding is expected to be near 83 with a low near 58.

Red flag warning issued for Sierra Nevada front

Also on Friday, the National Weather Service in Reno issued a red flag warning for the northern Sierra front due to "gusty winds and low humidity."

The warning, which remains in effect 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, affects Carson City and Douglas, Storey, southern Washoe and western Lyon counties in Nevada, as well as far southern Lassen County in California.

Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are forecast, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Humidity will measure as low as 10% to 15%, the weather service said.

