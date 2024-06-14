June 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study reveals shifting landscape and driving forces in China's forest-grassland transition zone

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Study reveals shifting landscape and driving forces in China's forest-grassland transition zone
The spatial distribution of the FGE in 31 years (a), and spatial distribution of the frequency of FGE occurrence in each grid cell (b). Credit: Ecography (2024). DOI: 10.1111/ecog.07296

Researchers from the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have published a new study detailing significant changes in China's forest-grassland ecotone. This critical zone, where forests and grasslands meet, plays a vital role in biodiversity and is sensitive to environmental shifts.

The study, published in the journal Ecography, uses from 1990 to 2020 to map the national distribution of the ecotone for the first time.

The results show a total area of 1,011,870 km2, or about 10.54% of China's total land area. This zone has shrunk by 3.10% over the past three decades, with a notable shift in its centroid of 228.76 km to the southwest.

The researchers observed a complex interplay between and climate change in driving these changes. Forest areas within the ecotone have steadily increased, while grasslands and farmlands have decreased. However, some previous agriculture land has reverted to , mitigating some of the overall loss.

Landscape fragmentation, a key indicator of habitat disturbance, showed a mixed pattern. While some areas showed a decrease in fragmentation, suggesting potential habitat improvement, others showed an increase.

This fragmentation appears to be driven by human activities such as reforestation projects and farmland reclamation in the northern and central regions. Climate change, particularly variations in temperature and precipitation, appears to be the dominant factor in the southern areas of the ecotone.

"These data provide important support for the study of the ecotone and for decision-making on and ecological restoration projects," said Dr. Wang Zhenwen, lead author of the study.

More information: Jia Guo et al, Changes of Chinese forest‐grassland ecotone in geographical scope and landscape structure from 1990 to 2020, Ecography (2024). DOI: 10.1111/ecog.07296

Journal information: Ecography

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Study reveals shifting landscape and driving forces in China's forest-grassland transition zone (2024, June 14) retrieved 14 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-reveals-shifting-landscape-china-forest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Tiny tropical puddle frogs show that protecting genetic variation is essential for animals to survive the climate crisis
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

4 hours ago

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

15 hours ago

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

Jun 11, 2024

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 7, 2024

Universal wing- and fin-beat frequency scaling

Jun 5, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)