June 13, 2024

NASA satellite returns image of sea ice swirls

by Monika Luabeya, NASA

Sea Ice Swirls - NASA
Credit: NASA/Wanmei Liang, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview

NASA's Terra satellite captured floating fragments of sea ice as ocean currents carried them south along Greenland's east coast on June 4, 2024.

This ice traveled from the Fram Strait, a 450-kilometer (280-mile)-wide passage between Greenland and Svalbard, to the Arctic Ocean. Along the journey, it breaks into and starts to melt in warmer ocean waters, creating the wispy patterns seen in the image.

PFAS flow equally between Arctic Ocean and Atlantic Ocean, study finds
