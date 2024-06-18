Korean study forecasts 110,000 premature deaths by 2050 due to PM2.5 and aging

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Graph depicting projected premature deaths from PM 2.5 (2020-2050) across different concentration scenarios. Credit: POSTECH

A new study from the Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) indicates that fine particulate matter, which is less than 2.5 µm in diameter (PM 2.5 ), is increasingly impacting the rapidly aging Korean population. Due to this population aging, PM 2.5 -related premature deaths are projected to be more than three times higher by 2050 than they are today if PM 2.5 exposure persists.

A research team of Professor Hyung Joo Lee and MSc student Na Rae Kim from the Division of Environmental Science and Engineering at POSTECH has projected the number of deaths by 2050 based on the combined effects of PM 2.5 and the aging population. They also suggested the concentration of PM 2.5 needed to maintain the current PM 2.5 -related health burden. The study was recently published in the journal Environmental Research.

Particles come in various categories based on their size, including total suspended particles (TSP), PM 10 , and PM 2.5 . Among these, PM 2.5 , the smallest particles, can penetrate deep into the lungs and contribute to a range of health issues. The elderly, those aged 65 and above, are particularly susceptible. As Korea's population ages rapidly, researchers anticipate a growing health burden.

Professor Lee's team initially calculated the average concentration of PM 2.5 over a three-year span using data from 2019 to 2021. They incorporated data from both pre- and post-pandemic periods to ensure an accurate assessment of PM 2.5 's impact, mitigating substantial pandemic-related effects.

From 2019 to 2021, the average PM 2.5 concentration in Korea stood at approximately 20 µg/m³, surpassing the Ministry of Environment's annual air quality standard of 15 µg/m³ and significantly exceeding the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended level of 5 µg/m³. Additionally, the team utilized projected population data, revealing a surge in the elderly population from 16% in 2020 to an estimated 40% by 2050.

Based on these findings, the team constructed scenarios to forecast mortality attributable to PM 2.5 . Their analysis revealed that if concentrations of PM 2.5 persist at the average level of 20 µg/m³ observed over the past three years, the projected number of deaths by 2050 could soar to approximately 110,000, more than tripling the 34,000 deaths in 2020. Even if PM 2.5 concentrations were reduced to the Ministry of Environment's annual standard of 15 µg/m³, an estimated 84,000 deaths would still occur by 2050.

Further investigation by the team concluded that reducing PM 2.5 concentrations to approximately 6 µg/m³ would be necessary to maintain the mortality levels of 2020 by 2050. Despite an overall decline in population, the proportion of older individuals, who are particularly susceptible to PM 2.5 , is expanding rapidly. Consequently, in order to mitigate the death toll and public health burden, reductions in PM 2.5 concentrations would need to significantly surpass current policy measures.

Professor Lee of POSTECH remarked, "With rapidly aging populations, the number of people vulnerable to PM 2.5 -related health outcomes is increasing, and as a result, PM 2.5 is posing a significant threat to public health. To sustain the current PM 2.5 health burdens by 2050, we must reduce PM 2.5 concentrations to approximately 40% of the annual standard.

"Though achieving these reductions may prove challenging in the short term, it's crucial to urgently ramp up efforts to combat PM 2.5 with more stringent regulatory actions than are currently in practice."

More information: Na Rae Kim et al, Ambient PM2.5 exposure and rapid population aging: A double threat to public health in the Republic of Korea, Environmental Research (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.envres.2024.119032 Journal information: Environmental Research