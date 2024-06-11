June 11, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

High-precision timing data determine upper limit for photon mass

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

photons
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

In a study published in The Astrophysical Journal, Prof. Zhou Xia from the Xinjiang Astronomical Observatory (XAO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and collaborators have, for the first time, derived the dispersion relation for photons with nonzero mass propagating in plasma, and established a stringent upper limit for the photon mass at 9.52 × 10-46 kg (5.34 × 10-10 eV c-2) using data collected by ultra-wideband (UWB) receivers from pulsar timing and fast radio bursts (FRBs).

Photons are typically considered , a hypothesis based on Maxwell's electromagnetic theory and Einstein's special relativity. However, if photons possess nonzero mass, it would have for existing physical theories.

Researchers in this study provided a novel theoretical framework for understanding the propagation characteristics of massive photons in plasma.

They used high-precision timing data from the Parkes Pulsar Timing Array (PPTA) and dedispersed pulse data from FRBs. Leveraging the wide frequency range covered by UWB receivers, they improved the signal-to-noise ratio and the accuracy of dispersion measurements.

The high time resolution of UWB technology allowed for precise determination of signal arrival times, effectively reducing the dispersion effects caused by the interstellar medium.

This study highlights the critical role of high-precision radio telescopes and advanced equipment in astronomical research.

With the deployment of the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) and the upcoming QiTai radio Telescope (QTT), along with the widespread application of UWB receivers, testing photon mass will become more precise and in-depth, which will contribute to a deeper understanding of the nature of and help uncover the fundamental laws of the universe.

More information: Yu-Bin Wang et al, Bounding the Photon Mass with Ultrawide Bandwidth Pulsar Timing Data and Dedispersed Pulses of Fast Radio Bursts, The Astrophysical Journal (2024). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ad2f99

Journal information: Astrophysical Journal

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: High-precision timing data determine upper limit for photon mass (2024, June 11) retrieved 11 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-high-precision-upper-limit-photon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Improving timing precision of millisecond pulsars using polarization
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could you use the Moon to reflect sunlight onto a solar sail?

19 hours ago

How to Calculate electron temperature of Arc Plasma?

Jun 8, 2024

List of Verdet Constants?

May 31, 2024

Discussion about least squares method

May 29, 2024

Does energy exist?

May 29, 2024

Calculating vacuum -- These numbers do not make sense

May 25, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)