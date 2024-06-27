June 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New evaluation framework helps quantify supply and demand of carbon sequestration services

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

New evaluation framework helps quantify supply and demand of carbon sequestration services
Graphical abstract. Credit: Ecological Indicators (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.ecolind.2024.112211

The Lancang Mekong River Basin (LMRB) connects six countries in Southeast Asia. To support the ecological, economic and social sustainable development of the LMRB, low carbon management services need to be implemented in each country within the basin. However, there is still a lack of a science-based, effective assessment framework to identify the relationship between carbon sequestration services (CSS) supply–demand and flow.

In a study published in Ecological Indicators, researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators explored the key challenges in implementing an effective carbon neutrality plan under global climate change, focusing on the supply-demand balance for CSS.

They developed a spatio-temporal assessment framework based on the Service Path Attribute Networks model to quantify the supply-demand balance of CSS under .

By combining GIS technology and the spatial distribution characteristics of carbon sequestration services, the researchers first traced the path of CSS from supply areas to demand areas using spatial visualization technology, and then defined the path and quantity of CSS flow.

It was found that there was a significant imbalance between the supply and demand of carbon sequestration services in the Lancang-Mekong River Basin, which was manifested by a decrease in supply and an increase in demand. From 2000 to 2020, the total supply of CSS decreased by 1.14 million tons, while the total demand increased by 8.10 million tons.

The surplus area of CSS was mainly concentrated in , while the deficit areas were dominated by cultivated land and artificial surfaces. Significant changes have also occurred in the flow of carbon sequestration services. CSS mainly flowed from north to south, with higher CSS in Thailand and lower flow in China.

"Our novel assessment framework can be used as a standard decision support model for quantifying CSS supply and demand, rational land use planning, promoting international cooperation on carbon neutrality targets, and ensuring that carbon offset policies achieve regional low- management and equitable development among regions," said Bai Yang of XTBG.

More information: Shiliang Yang et al, Exploring an assessment framework for the supply–demand balance of carbon sequestration services under land use change: Towards carbon strategy, Ecological Indicators (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.ecolind.2024.112211

Journal information: Ecological Indicators

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: New evaluation framework helps quantify supply and demand of carbon sequestration services (2024, June 27) retrieved 27 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-framework-quantify-demand-carbon-sequestration.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

An aid to ecological management and ecosystem services supply and demand dynamics
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jun 20, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Jun 18, 2024

Earthquake precursors associated with the Turkey earthquakes

Jun 13, 2024

Is it possible to transform an electric thunderstorm into an EMP storm?

Jun 4, 2024

Jacchia Atmospheric Model

Jun 3, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Jun 3, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)