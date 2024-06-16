June 16, 2024

Cyprus records a second death from heatstroke as temperatures soar

Smoke from a wildfire drifts over Troodos mountain between villages Farmakas and Fikardou in Nicosia district in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Saturday, June 15, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

A Cyprus health official said a second elderly person has died from heatstroke after a weeklong heat wave that baked the east Mediterranean island nation with reportedly record temperatures for the month of June.

An 84 year-old woman died a day after her admission to a hospital on Friday, said State Health Services Organization spokesman Charalambos Charilaou. He said another three were in serious condition.

Temperatures on the island have soared all week, exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The high temperatures and also have hampered firefighting efforts, including in a mountainous area southwest of the capital Nicosia, where over 3.2 square kilometers (1.2 square miles) of forest were scorched, threatening a village.

Last week, 49 in two communities in the island's western Paphos district were evacuated to hotels as a wildfire threatened their homes, while aircraft from Greece and Jordan joined in firefighting efforts.

