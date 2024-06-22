June 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Boeing Starliner's return to Earth delayed again

Boeing's Starliner blasted off from Florida following years of delays and safety scares -- as well as two recently aborted launch attempts that came as astronauts were already strapped in and ready to go
Boeing's Starliner blasted off from Florida following years of delays and safety scares -- as well as two recently aborted launch attempts that came as astronauts were already strapped in and ready to go.

NASA said on Friday the Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station, which was scheduled for next week, has been delayed again.

The delay of the rescheduled June 26 return will allow more time for the review of the thruster malfunctions and helium leaks that caused the first delay, it said.

Starliner's first crewed to the ISS, which had initially been scheduled to last about eight days, has been extended to a date yet to be determined.

The blasted off from Florida atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on June 5 following years of delays and safety scares, as well as two aborted launch attempts that came as astronauts were strapped in and ready to go.

"NASA and Boeing leadership are adjusting the return to Earth of the Starliner Crew Flight Test spacecraft," NASA said in a blog post late Friday.

"The move off Wednesday, June 26, deconflicts Starliner's undocking and landing from a series of planned International Space Station spacewalks while allowing mission teams time to review propulsion system data," it said.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich said, "We are taking our time and following our standard mission management team process."

"We are letting the data drive our decision making relative to managing the small helium system leaks and thruster performance we observed during rendezvous and docking," he said.

Stitch said Starliner, which is crewed by two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, both ex-US Navy test pilots, is "performing well in orbit while docked to the space station".

NASA said the was not in a hurry to leave the station because it is well stocked with supplies and the "station's schedule is relatively open through mid-August".

The initial ISS docking was delayed by more than an hour after some of Starliner's thrusters that provide fine maneuvering initially failed to kick in.

It was known there was one helium leak affecting Starliner before the launch. While non-combustible, provides pressure to the propulsion system.

However, other leaks emerged during the flight.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Boeing Starliner's return to Earth delayed again (2024, June 22) retrieved 22 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-boeing-starliner-earth-delayed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Boeing Starliner return to Earth set for June 26
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is the Universe older than we think?

1 hour ago

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

Jun 19, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jun 18, 2024

Very bright geo satellite in my night sky?

Jun 18, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jun 18, 2024

Question about the Silicon-burning Process beyond iron

Jun 16, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)