May 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

US has worst bird flu outbreak in two years at Iowa egg farm

by Michael Hirtzer, Bloomberg News

bird flu
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Deadly bird flu was detected in an egg-laying chicken flock in Iowa, affecting 4.2 million birds in the biggest U.S. outbreak since 2022.

The detection is the first since December in Iowa, which is the top U.S. egg producer with nearly 12% of the country's layer hens, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. The findings come as the virus has been infecting across the U.S.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said the site is in Sioux County, according to a statement on May 28.

It's the worst outbreak since more than 5 million birds were affected at a farm in Iowa's Osceola County in March 2022, when the virus was first spreading in the country. Prices for eggs surged to a record as tens of millions of birds were killed to slow the spread.

The virus has now moved to dairy cattle as well, prompting to seek compensation for milk losses.

2024 Bloomberg L.P. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: US has worst bird flu outbreak in two years at Iowa egg farm (2024, May 29) retrieved 29 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-worst-bird-flu-outbreak-years.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US reports 2nd human case of bird flu tied to dairy cow outbreak
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A DNA Animation

2 hours ago

Probability, genetic disorder related

16 hours ago

Looking For Today's DNA Knowledge

May 27, 2024

Covid Vaccines Reducing Infections

May 27, 2024

Human Sperm, Egg Cells Mass-Generated using iPS

May 27, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

May 25, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)