May 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Report reveals peer review capacity not used to its full potential

by Faye Holst, IOP Publishing

IOP Publishing report reveals peer review capacity not used to its full potential
IOP Publishing launches State of Peer Review 2024 report. Credit: IOP Publishing

A new global study from IOP Publishing (IOPP) has found that certain peer review communities continue to feel overburdened by reviewer requests, while others remain underrepresented.

The survey, which generated over 3,000 responses from from across the globe, revealed regional and career-stage disparities:

  • 30% of reviewers from indicated that they receive too many peer review requests, compared with just 10% from low and middle-income countries
  • Just 6% of respondents from China and 7% from India indicated that they receive too many requests, compared with 23% of respondents globally
  • 28% of senior researchers say they receive too many requests, compared to just 7% of Ph.D. students and 9% of postdocs

Laura Feetham-Walker, Reviewer Engagement Manager at IOPP, said, "As research outputs increase globally, the demands on peer reviewers also increase. The pressures can be eased by tapping into the groups that are currently underused, which in turn brings different viewpoints and expertise.

"It's also important to acknowledge that peer review can be a daunting task for those with little or no experience in the process, which is why we offer free peer review training and certification tailored for the . Casting the net wider when looking for potential reviewers and helping to boost peer review confidence are just some of the ways we're working to address the global imbalance.

"Quality peer review is essential to the integrity and validity of science and relies on reviewers who are engaged, motivated and competent at providing constructive feedback. The insights we gain from this survey helps us to ensure we can continue to evolve the support we provide to the global reviewer community to help with their important work."

Other findings from the show that just over half of reviewers (52%) prefer to review double-anonymous manuscripts where the identity of both authors and reviewers are concealed. IOPP introduced this approach in 2021 to tackle the significant gender, racial and geographical under-representation in the scholarly publishing process. The predominant peer review approach in the physical sciences hitherto has been single-anonymous.

More information: Report: ioppublishing.org/state-of-peer-review-2024/

Provided by IOP Publishing

Citation: Report reveals peer review capacity not used to its full potential (2024, May 14) retrieved 14 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-reveals-peer-capacity-full-potential.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Report reveals continued global imbalance in distribution of peer review
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is "College Algebra" really just high school "Algebra II"?

15 hours ago

Physics education is 60 years out of date

18 hours ago

Plagiarism & ChatGPT: Is Cheating with AI the New Normal?

May 13, 2024

Physics Instructor Minimum Education to Teach Community College

May 11, 2024

Studying "Useful" vs. "Useless" Stuff in School

Apr 30, 2024

Why are Physicists so informal with mathematics?

Apr 29, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)