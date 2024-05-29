May 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Research examines how recreational marijuana legalization affects a state's college enrollment

by Wiley

university
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

New research has revealed up to a 9% increase in college first-year enrollments in US states that have legalized recreational marijuana compared with states without such legalization. The study, which is published in Economic Inquiry, found that the increase was from out-of-state enrollments, with early adopter states and public non-research institutions experiencing the most pronounced increases.

Recreational marijuana legalization did not negatively impact degree completion or graduation rate, and it did not affect college prices, quality, or in‐state enrollment.

The findings suggest that some students perceive legalization as a positive factor that influences their college choice.

"Future research should focus on how this policy impacts peer dynamics and the selection of academic disciplines, with a special emphasis on differentiating between STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] and non-STEM fields," said the study's author Ahmed El Fatmaoui, MBA, a graduate student at the University of Oklahoma.

More information: From High School to Higher Education: Is recreational marijuana a consumption amenity for US college students?, Economic Inquiry (2024). DOI: 10.1111/ecin.13225

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Research examines how recreational marijuana legalization affects a state's college enrollment (2024, May 29) retrieved 29 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-recreational-marijuana-legalization-affects-state.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Recreational marijuana legalization and co-use with alcohol among adolescents
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is "College Algebra" really just high school "Algebra II"?

May 27, 2024

UK School Physics Exam from 1967

May 27, 2024

Physics education is 60 years out of date

May 16, 2024

Plagiarism & ChatGPT: Is Cheating with AI the New Normal?

May 13, 2024

Physics Instructor Minimum Education to Teach Community College

May 11, 2024

Studying "Useful" vs. "Useless" Stuff in School

Apr 30, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)