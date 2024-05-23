May 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New insights into the interaction of femtosecond lasers with living tissue

by Edda Fischer, Max Planck Society

New insights into the interaction of femtosecond lasers with living tissue
Precisely targeted femtosecond laser pulses were focused on the central nervous system of zebrafish larvae under various irradiation settings. Credit: Hanieh Fattahi research group, MPL

Nonlinear light microscopy has revolutionized our ability to observe and understand complex biological processes. However, light can also damage living matter. Yet, the mechanism behind the irreversible perturbation of cellular processes by intense light remains poorly understood.

To address this lacuna, the research groups of Hanieh Fattahi and Daniel Wehner at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light (MPL) and Max-Planck-Zentrum für Physik und Medizin have joined forces to identify the conditions under which intense pulsed lasers can be used in vivo without damaging the organism.

The Erlangen-based international team used the zebrafish to delve into the mechanisms of photodamage in at a triggered by femtosecond excitation pulses. The results have been published in Communications Physics.

Soyeon Jun, the first author of the publication and doctoral student in the "Femtosecond Fieldoscopy" group at MPL headed by Fattahi explains, "We demonstrated that damage to the central nervous system (CNS) of zebrafish, when irradiated by femtosecond pulses at 1030 nm, occurs abruptly at the extreme peak intensities required for low-density plasma formation."

This allows for a noninvasive increase in imaging dwell time and photon flux during irradiation at 1030 nm, as long as the peak intensity is below the low-plasma density threshold. This is crucial for nonlinear label-free microscopy.

"These findings significantly contribute to advancements in deep tissue imaging techniques and innovative microscopy techniques, like fieldoscopy, which is currently being developed in my group. This technique allows for the capture of high spatial resolution, label-free images with attosecond temporal resolution," says Fattahi.

"Our results not only highlight the value of collaborations of the fields of physics and biology but also pave the way for in vivo applications to achieve light-based precise manipulations of the ," adds Wehner, head of the research group Neuroregeneration.

More information: Soyeon Jun et al, Nonlinear dynamics of femtosecond laser interaction with the central nervous system in zebrafish, Communications Physics (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s42005-024-01653-2

Journal information: Communications Physics

Provided by Max Planck Society

Citation: New insights into the interaction of femtosecond lasers with living tissue (2024, May 23) retrieved 23 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-insights-interaction-femtosecond-lasers-tissue.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A molecular fingerprint beyond the Nyquist frequency
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Viewing 1k x 1k slab of desert sand during extreme cold/hot temps?

May 22, 2024

How to narrow a beam to 1 mm diameter?

May 17, 2024

Interference of two ultra short laser pulses

May 14, 2024

Questions about the Paraxial region for a single spherical surface

May 12, 2024

Collimation of a Gaussian beam

May 10, 2024

It's still not clear to me what's the limit of light propagation

May 7, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)