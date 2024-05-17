May 17, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Tracing the history of perturbative expansion in quantum field theory

by Samuel Jarman, SciencePOD

Tracing the history of perturbative expansion in quantum field theory
Depicting perturbative algebraic QFT (qAQFT) as bringing the earlier strands of axiomatic QFT and causal perturbation theory together. Credit: The European Physical Journal H (2024). DOI: 10.1140/epjh/s13129-024-00075-6

Perturbative expansion is a valuable mathematical technique which is widely used to break down descriptions of complex quantum systems into simpler, more manageable parts. Perhaps most importantly, it has enabled the development of quantum field theory (QFT): a theoretical framework that combines principles from classical, quantum, and relativistic physics, and serves as the foundation of the Standard Model of particle physics.

Yet despite its importance in shaping our understanding of the universe, the role of perturbative expansion has often been understated when discussing the mathematical and philosophical foundations of QFT. Through new analysis published in EPJ H, James Fraser at the University of Wuppertal, together with Kasia Rejzner at the University of York, bring the special status of perturbative expansions into sharper focus, by highlighting their deep-rooted relationship with the foundations of QFT.

The findings are published in The European Physical Journal H.

In , perturbative expansion is used extensively to extract accurate experimental predictions from QFT, which have gone on to shape the theory to its current form. All the same, the simplified descriptions offered by the technique have widely been viewed as irrelevant when discussing the mathematical and philosophical framework of the theory.

In , Fraser and Rejzner argue that the mathematics of perturbative expansion has played a central role in the QFT: often engaging directly with its foundational mathematical structure. Because of this, its importance cannot be understated when discussing the fundamental nature of the universe through QFT.

Through their paper, the duo brings the history of this relationship into sharper focus; tracing the history of the use of perturbative expansion in foundational developments in QFT. Their work could ultimately help physicists gain a deeper understanding of the implications of theories they have developed using perturbative expansion.

More information: James D. Fraser et al, Perturbative expansions and the foundations of quantum field theory, The European Physical Journal H (2024). DOI: 10.1140/epjh/s13129-024-00075-6

Provided by SciencePOD

Citation: Tracing the history of perturbative expansion in quantum field theory (2024, May 17) retrieved 17 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-history-perturbative-expansion-quantum-field.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Modeling high-harmonic generation without resorting to perturbation theory
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Eigenstates of particle with 1/2 spin (qbit)

12 hours ago

If the gravitational constant had a different value

16 hours ago

How produce twin photons in practice?

May 16, 2024

What are anomalies in quantum field theory?

May 14, 2024

Qubits state calculation

May 13, 2024

Quantum mechanics formalisms and conservation of energy

May 12, 2024

More from Quantum Physics

Load comments (0)