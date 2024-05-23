May 23, 2024

Germ-free animal models reveal gut bacteria's role in health

by TranSpread

Credit: AIMS Microbiology (2024). DOI: 10.3934/microbiol.2024007

Once considered a minor component of the digestive system, the gut microbiota has now been recognized as a critical player in overall human health. This revelation was first highlighted by scientist Elie Metchnikov in the early 20th century and has continued to gain traction in scientific communities.

Today, the gut microbiota is known to house more than 100 trillion bacteria, forming a complex ecosystem that plays essential roles in immune function, vitamin production, brain health, and emotional stability.

A recent study published in AIMS Microbiology on 6 February 2024, leverages germ-free (GF) animal models to delve deeper into the multifaceted roles of microbiota. By studying animals completely devoid of microorganisms, researchers can isolate and examine how the absence of microbiota influences various physiological processes.

The study employs two distinct approaches: fully isolated GF models and those treated with antibiotics to transiently diminish microbial presence. The fully isolated models elucidate how the absence of microbiota from birth affects processes such as immune system development and nutrient metabolism, providing insight into the foundational influence of microbiota.

In contrast, the antibiotic-treated models allow researchers to observe the impacts of reduced microbial populations on and recovery, exploring the potential of microbiota manipulation as a therapeutic intervention.

Dr. Mahmoud Salami, the lead researcher, says, "Understanding the microbiota's role is pivotal for developing therapeutic strategies against a wide range of diseases. These germ-free models allow us to isolate the effects of microbiota and examine their impact across different biological processes."

The implications of this research are profound, potentially transforming medical science by informing the design of interventions that manipulate .

As we continue to understand the intricate ways in which microbiota influence health, the possibility of tailoring microbiome-based treatments to enhance beneficial microbial populations or suppress harmful ones becomes increasingly feasible.

This could lead to innovative approaches to prevent or treat diseases, further underlining the critical importance of microbiota in maintaining .

More information: Fatemeh Aghighi et al, What we need to know about the germ-free animal models, AIMS Microbiology (2024). DOI: 10.3934/microbiol.2024007

Provided by TranSpread

Citation: Germ-free animal models reveal gut bacteria's role in health (2024, May 23) retrieved 23 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-germ-free-animal-reveal-gut.html
