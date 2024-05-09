May 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Drill-interseeded cover crops in V3 corn reap benefits

by Cambridge University Press

Drill-interseeded cover crops in V3 corn reap benefits
Establishment of annual ryegrass cover crop that was drill-interseeded into wide-row (152 cm row spacing) corn at the V3 growth stage. Credit: J. Wallace

Research published in the journal Weed Science shows that drill-interseeded cover crops into vegetative growth stage 3 (V3) corn performs well in Northeast U.S. production regions. The paper is titled "Light partitioning strategies impact relative fitness of weeds and cover crops when drill-interseeding in corn."

"Our results show that interseeding cover crops early, at the V3 -growth stage and in 30-in. row spacing, can balance and corn production management goals, while placing cover crops at a relative fitness advantage over weeds," says John Wallace, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Pennsylvania State University, the article's lead author.

"Compared to interseeding at the V6 corn growth stage, interseeding at the V3 corn growth stage lengthens the cover-crop establishment period before rapid corn canopy closure, and thus contributes to a relative fitness advantage of cover crops over weeds."

Cover crops help corn producers achieve both sustainability and production goals. "If successfully established, the conservation benefits from cover crops are manifold," says Wallace.

"These benefits include increased water infiltration, reduced , improved nitrogen scavenging, increased microbial abundance and carbon accumulation."

Other results from this study showed that cover crops attained greater relative fitness than weeds in each cultural practice that also included 30-in. corn rows, but greater relative fitness for weeds than cover crops when interseeding in 60-in. rows. The 30-in rows also yielded higher corn yields than 60-in. rows at two of the three locations.

More information: John M. Wallace et al, Light partitioning strategies impact relative fitness of weeds and cover crops when drill-interseeding in corn, Weed Science (2023). DOI: 10.1017/wsc.2023.75

Provided by Cambridge University Press

Citation: Drill-interseeded cover crops in V3 corn reap benefits (2024, May 9) retrieved 9 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-drill-interseeded-crops-v3-corn.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Why interseeding might be the boost cover crops need
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

5 hours ago

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

May 8, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

If theres a 15% probability each month of getting a woman pregnant...

Apr 19, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)