May 30, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Projection says 0% chance Lake Mead falls below 1K feet before 2028

by Alan Halaly, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lake Mead
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Lake Mead's five-year outlook is slightly better after two wet winters, according to projections released May 29 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The five-year projections, released three times a year, account for a vast range of scenarios that could result in different cuts in depending on how low reservoirs actually go. However, they come with a wide margin of error, providing little clarity on what's actually to come.

They're also much more uncertain as 2007 Colorado River interim guidelines are set to expire in 2026 and two groups of Colorado River states squabble over how to address the water scarcity crisis, including how reservoir releases operate.

But the bottom line is that there's now a zero percent chance that Lake Mead will fall below 1,000 feet before 2028. That's down from a 3% chance in January's projection. While that might not seem like much, it does signal that snowpack may have bettered Lake Mead's prospects in general.

In some cases mapped by the projections, the reservoir could return to normal elevations; but those, too, represent a best-case scenario with a margin of error. It's anyone's guess whether will allow for that to happen.

There's still a 13% chance that the reservoir will fall below 1,020 feet by 2028, which didn't change from January's projection. The lowest the reservoir has ever been is 1,040.58 feet in 2022.

Next month's two-year projection—released monthly—is one for Southern Nevadans to pay attention to.

Whether Nevada will have to cut water usage further because of a will be determined by June's two-year projection, which Reclamation is expected to release mid-month. In 2022, Nevada had to shoulder a cut of an additional 4,000 acre-feet of its Colorado River allotment, based on that year's June projection.

2024 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Projection says 0% chance Lake Mead falls below 1K feet before 2028 (2024, May 30) retrieved 30 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-chance-lake-mead-falls-1k.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Officials brace for 'uncertainty' in water transfers to Lake Mead
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

14 hours ago

Mount Ibu, Indonesia erupts

May 29, 2024

Adirondack Mountains and earthquakes

May 23, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

May 23, 2024

Mt. Vesuvius 1944 eruption light show -- Static electricity?

May 22, 2024

Can a glass of water be filled to its edge?

May 21, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)