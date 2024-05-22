May 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

Study finds Black and Hispanic Americans are disproportionately exposed to wider temperature swings

by PNAS Nexus

Black and Hispanic Americans experience wider temperature swings
Daily temperature variation around the world. Credit: Liu & Smith-Greenaway

Extreme heat can harm human health, but so can extreme temperature swings. Large daily temperature variation (DTV) has been associated with elevated mortality in studies around the world. Trees and other vegetation can lower DTV, as trees reduce temperature through transpiration during the day and also trap long-wave radiation in the atmosphere under the canopy at night, increasing temperature.

But green space is not equally distributed in most cities. Shengjie Liu and Emily Smith-Greenaway examined inequality in DTV exposure in the US, using monthly nighttime and daytime land surface temperature data from satellites. The authors find that exposure to large DTV differs significantly between white and non-white populations at the census tract level. The work was published in PNAS Nexus.

Specifically, the authors note larger DTV exposure among Black and Hispanic populations, who experience temperature swings of up to 3 degrees Celsius larger than white census tracts. Unequal exposure to DTV is also observed between low-income and high-income populations, though to a lesser degree.

The differences in DTV seem to be driven by in the , although the inequalities in this case are larger than the inequalities in experiencing the , a more well-known consequence of the different urban fabrics that comprise different American neighborhoods. According to the authors, DTV should be considered a fundamental source of climate-induced health disparities.

More information: Shengjie Liu et al, Racial and ethnic minorities disproportionately exposed to extreme daily temperature variation in the United States, PNAS Nexus (2024). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgae176. academic.oup.com/pnasnexus/art … /3/5/pgae176/7674967

Journal information: PNAS Nexus

Provided by PNAS Nexus

Citation: Study finds Black and Hispanic Americans are disproportionately exposed to wider temperature swings (2024, May 22) retrieved 22 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-black-hispanic-americans-disproportionately-exposed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Air pollution exposure inequality persists in Massachusetts
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can a glass of water be filled to its edge?

19 hours ago

Mt. Vesuvius 1944 eruption light show -- Static electricity?

May 20, 2024

Pyramids built along dry river bed

May 18, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

May 16, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

May 8, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

May 8, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)