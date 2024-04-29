April 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Walrus dies from bird flu on Arctic island: Researcher

walrus
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The first case of a walrus dying from bird flu has been detected on one of Norway's Arctic islands, a researcher said Monday.

The was found last year on Hopen island in the Svalbard archipelago, Christian Lydersen, of the Norwegian Polar Institute, told AFP.

Tests carried out by a German laboratory revealed the presence of , Lydersen said. The sample was too small to determine whether it was the H5N1 or the H5N8 strain.

"It is the first time that bird flu has been recorded in a walrus," Lydersen said.

About six dead walrus were found last year in the Svalbard islands, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the North Pole and halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

Lydersen said it was "not improbable" that some of them had the bird flu.

Walrus, which can grow to a weight of two tonnes, eat mainly fish and shellfish, but sometimes also consume .

Lydersen said it was important to monitor developments as walrus tend to group together in summer months when the ice flow melts.

There could also be a risk from a polar bear eating an infected walrus corpse.

Bird flu has taken a growing toll on farm animals since 2020.

It has already killed one in Alaska, according to US authorities. Thousands of marine mammals have died from bird flu viruses in South America, according to Antarctic researchers.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Walrus dies from bird flu on Arctic island: Researcher (2024, April 29) retrieved 29 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-walrus-dies-bird-flu-arctic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Rescued walrus calf that was receiving cuddles as part of his care in Alaska dies
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

3 hours ago

The Cass Report (UK)

Apr 24, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

If theres a 15% probability each month of getting a woman pregnant...

Apr 19, 2024

Can four legged animals drink from beneath their feet?

Apr 15, 2024

Mold in Plastic Water Bottles? What does it eat?

Apr 14, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)