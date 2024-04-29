April 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

SpaceX lines up pair of Space Coast launches for the weekend

by Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel

SpaceX
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

SpaceX has launches set for Saturday and Sunday from the Space Coast.

First up from is a Falcon 9 on the Galileo L12 mission carrying global navigation satellites for the European Commission from Kennedy Space Center Launch Pad 39-A targeting 8:34 p.m. Saturday with a backup Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

The first-stage booster is flying for a record-tying 20th time, but will be expended getting the payload to medium-Earth orbit.

Space Launch Delta 45's weather squadron forecasts a 75% chance for good conditions Saturday, which improves to 80% on Sunday.

The second launch this weekend is planned for Sunday when a Falcon 9 carrying 23 Starlink satellites aims to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40 targeting the opening of a four-hour window from 5:50-9:50 p.m. with a backup Monday during a four-hour window that opens at 5:25 p.m.

The first-stage booster is flying for the 13th time and will attempt a recovery landing downrange on the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic.

These mark the 31st and 32nd launches of 2024 from the Space Coast, all but two of which have been by SpaceX.

United Launch Alliance flew the other two, with the first ever Vulcan Centaur launch in January and the final Delta IV Heavy launch earlier this month.

It has its third lined up for May 6, though, and with its third different rocket when an Atlas V is slated to launch Boeing's CST-100 Starliner at 10:34 p.m. from Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex 41 with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station.

The pair arrived to KSC on Thursday to prepare for what will be the first crewed of Starliner, which is aiming to join SpaceX's Crew Dragon as one of two spacecraft under NASA's Commercial Crew Program to provide ferry service to and from the ISS.

2024 Orlando Sentinel. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: SpaceX lines up pair of Space Coast launches for the weekend (2024, April 29) retrieved 29 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-spacex-lines-pair-space-coast.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

SpaceX launch this evening would mark 300th booster landing if successful
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Documenting the setup of my new telescope

16 hours ago

Quasi-Moons

Apr 28, 2024

Need help simplifying standard error formula for redshift

Apr 27, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Apr 25, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Apr 25, 2024

'Devil' comet visible tonight 21.04.24

Apr 25, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)