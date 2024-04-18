April 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

NASA chief warns of Chinese military presence in space

space
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

China is bolstering its space capabilities and is using its civilian program to mask its military objectives, the head of the US space agency NASA said Wednesday, warning that Washington must remain vigilant.

"China has made extraordinary strides especially in the last 10 years, but they are very, very secretive," NASA administrator Bill Nelson told lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"We believe that a lot of their so-called civilian space program is a military program. And I think, in effect, we are in a race," Nelson added.

He said he hoped Beijing would "come to its senses and understand that civilian space is for peaceful uses," but added, "We have not seen that demonstrated by China."

Nelson's comment came as he testified before the House appropriations committee on NASA's budget for fiscal 2025.

He said the United States should land on the moon again before China does, as both nations pursue lunar missions, but he expressed concern that were Beijing to arrive first, it could say, "'Okay, this is our territory, you stay out.'"

The United States is planning to put astronauts back on the moon in 2026 with its Artemis 3 mission. China says it hopes to send humans to the by 2030.

Nelson said he was confident the United States would not lose its "global edge" in .

"But you got to be realistic," he added. "China has really thrown a lot of money at it and they've got a lot of room in their budget to grow.

"I think that we just better not let down our guard," Nelson said.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: NASA chief warns of Chinese military presence in space (2024, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-nasa-chief-chinese-military-presence.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Japanese astronaut to be first non-American to set foot on moon
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Recommendations for International Research Competitions

6 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

18 hours ago

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

20 hours ago

Where Are the Missing Black Holes in the Milky Way?

Apr 16, 2024

How to use the Binary Mass Function for exoplanets?

Apr 16, 2024

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

Apr 14, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)