April 10, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Biden says Japanese will be first non-American on moon

moon
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A Japanese person will be the first non-American to walk on the moon, US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday during a state visit by Japan's prime minister.

US-Japan "ties stretch up to the where two Japanese astronauts will join future American missions, and one will become the first non-American ever to land on the moon," Biden said during a press conference.

The United States has set a goal of returning to the moon for the first time since 1972. Only 12 people have walked on the moon, all of them Americans and all white men.

Under the Artemis program of NASA, the United States has also set a goal of sending a woman and a person of color to the moon.

The Artemis II mission expected in late 2025 will fly around the moon. The program's third mission—scheduled for the end of 2026 but facing possible further delays—intends to land humans on the .

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Biden says Japanese will be first non-American on moon (2024, April 10) retrieved 10 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-biden-japanese-american-moon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

To the moon and back: NASA's Artemis II crew rehearses splashdown
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the actual shape of black holes?

2 hours ago

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

3 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

4 hours ago

Increase frequency of solar eclipses

16 hours ago

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

23 hours ago

Things to try while watching the solar eclipse

Apr 8, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)