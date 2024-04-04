April 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Mercury contamination rampant in Brazil Indigenous group: Study

A Yanomami Indigenous woman carries her child on her back at a Brazilian Air Force field hospital in the city of Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, in January 2023
A Yanomami Indigenous woman carries her child on her back at a Brazilian Air Force field hospital in the city of Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, in January 2023.

Researchers in the Brazilian Amazon found universal mercury contamination among members of the Yanomami Indigenous group living in a region awash in illegal gold mining, said a study published Thursday, warning of devastating health impacts.

The study, led by Brazilian public health institute Fiocruz, took hair samples and mouth swabs from 293 Yanomami in nine villages in the upper Mucajai river region in the northern state of Roraima.

The region is among those hit hardest by illegal gold mining in the Yanomami reservation, a territory bigger than Portugal that is home to around 29,000 Indigenous people.

The study, carried out in October 2022, found 100 percent of participants were contaminated with the toxic metal, including 84 percent with levels above the limit recommended by the World Health Organization, two micrograms per gram of hair.

Another 10.8 percent had mercury levels above six micrograms per gram of hair, which requires special medical attention, the authors said.

"This situation of vulnerability exponentially increases the risk of disease for who live in the region," especially those under five, lead researcher Paulo Basta said in a statement.

The Yanomami are suffering a devastating health crisis that experts say is driven by an explosion of illegal mining on their land.

Aerial view of the Mucajai river in the Yanomami Indigenous territory
Aerial view of the Mucajai river in the Yanomami Indigenous territory.

Indigenous leaders and rights activists accuse wildcat miners of raping and killing Yanomami inhabitants, tearing down the rainforest and triggering a —as well as poisoning rivers with the mercury used to separate gold from sediment.

In 2023, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva deployed the army and police in a bid to evict an estimated 20,000 illegal miners from Yanomami territory. But activists say the isolated Indigenous group remains extremely vulnerable.

The study found average mercury consumption three times above recommended limits, ingested via one of the Yanomami's main food sources, fish.

It found degenerative nerve diseases in about 30 percent of participants—a condition linked to mercury poisoning.

Among children, 55.2 percent showed cognitive deficits, and another 34.5 percent were borderline.

"Mining is the greatest evil we have today in Yanomami land," said Dario Vitorio Kopenawa, vice president of the Hutukara Yanomami Association.

"Our children are being born sick," he said in a statement. "Our people are dying because of ."

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Mercury contamination rampant in Brazil Indigenous group: Study (2024, April 4) retrieved 4 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-mercury-contamination-rampant-brazil-indigenous.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Why Brazil's Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

1 hour ago

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

4 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Mar 30, 2024

‘Our clouds take their orders from the stars,’ Henrik Svensmark on cosmic rays controlling cloud cover and thus climate

Mar 27, 2024

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

Mar 20, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Mar 16, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)