February 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Nearly 3,000 fires in Brazilian Amazon in February, new record

Drought devastated the Brazilian Amazon between June and November last year
Drought devastated the Brazilian Amazon between June and November last year.

Nearly 3,000 forest fires were registered in the Brazilian Amazon this month, the highest for any February since records began in 1999, and made more likely by climate change, according to experts.

Brazil's INPE space research institute said Wednesday its satellites had picked up 2,940 fires so far this month, 67 percent more than the previous high of 1,761 recorded in February 2007 and four times more than in the same month last year.

"The climate factor certainly plays a fundamental role in this anomaly," Ane Alencar, scientific director of the IPAM Amazonia research institute, told AFP.

The northern part of the rainforest was hardest hit, particularly the state of Roraima, home to the Yanomami Indigenous reserve.

"We have seen the Earth break... temperature records. Every year is the hottest year and this has a synergy with climate phenomena" such as droughts, said Alencar.

Drought devastated the Brazilian Amazon between June and November last year, stoking huge fires, reducing or wiping out major water reserves, wreaking havoc with wildlife and affecting millions of people.

A study last month by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) said was the main driver of the "exceptional drought" in the world's largest rainforest.

The WWA is a scientific project that seeks to quantify how climate change influences the intensity and likelihood of a particular extreme weather event.

Such environmental "stress," said Alencar, "generates all the necessary conditions for each fire to become a large fire," adding that some of the blazes may have been the result of forest clearing for agriculture.

Deforestation halved

Figures released last month showed that deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon had fallen by half last year as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government bolstered environmental policing.

Satellite monitoring detected 5,152 square kilometers (nearly 2,000 square miles) of destroyed in the Brazilian part of the rainforest last year, down 50 percent from 2022.

That still represented a loss 29 times the size of Washington DC in Brazil's share of the world's biggest rainforest, whose carbon-absorbing trees play a vital role in curbing climate change.

After beating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a divisive election in 2022, veteran leftist Lula returned to office on January 1, 2023 vowing "Brazil is back" as a partner in the fight against climate change.

He also vowed to end illegal deforestation in Brazil by 2030.

Agribusiness ally Bolsonaro (2019-2022) had drawn international criticism for presiding over a 75-percent increase in average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon versus the previous decade.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Nearly 3,000 fires in Brazilian Amazon in February, new record (2024, February 29) retrieved 29 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-brazilian-amazon-february.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon halved in 2023
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Popocatepetl volcano eruption, Mexico

15 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Feb 26, 2024

Two Mag 5 Earthquakes on Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Feb 26, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Feb 24, 2024

90,000-year-old human footprints found on Moroccan beach

Feb 8, 2024

Evidence of large submarine volcanic eruption 520 kyrs ago in Aegean

Jan 16, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)