April 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Lightning, downpours kill 41 people across Pakistan

by Kaneez FATIMA

Storm-related incidents, including lightning strikes, have killed at least 41 people across Pakistan since Friday, officials say
Storm-related incidents, including lightning strikes, have killed at least 41 people across Pakistan since Friday, officials say.

At least 41 people have died in storm-related incidents across Pakistan since Friday, including 28 killed by lightning, officials said on Monday.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of landslides and flash floods because more rain is expected in coming days.

Punjab, Pakistan's largest and most populous province, witnessed the highest death toll, with 21 people killed by lightning between Friday and Sunday.

"I have asked the NDMA to coordinate with the provinces... and for the NDMA to provide relief goods to areas where damages occurred," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.

People living in open, are more at risk of being struck by lightning during thunderstorms.

At least eight people were killed in Balochistan province, including seven struck by lightning, where 25 districts were battered by rain and some areas were flooded.

Schools in the province were ordered shut on Monday and Tuesday, delaying the return of students after Eid al-Fitr holidays at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Four people were killed in road accidents linked to flooded roads in southern Sindh province.

Another eight people were killed in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including four children, when houses collapsed in the heavy downpours.

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking to local media, blamed climate change for the surge in incidents.

Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to unpredictable weather patterns, as well as often destructive monsoon rains that usually arrive in July.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Lightning, downpours kill 41 people across Pakistan (2024, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-lightning-downpours-people-pakistan.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

At least 50 dead in Pakistan monsoon floods
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Tidal friction and global warming.

Apr 13, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Apr 9, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

Apr 6, 2024

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

Apr 5, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Apr 5, 2024

‘Our clouds take their orders from the stars,’ Henrik Svensmark on cosmic rays controlling cloud cover and thus climate

Mar 27, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)