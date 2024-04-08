Bogota restricts water as reservoirs hit 'critical' lows

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Colombia has been experiencing a drought and high temperatures aggravated by the El Nino climate phenomenon.

The mayor of Colombia's capital Bogota on Monday announced water restrictions as reservoirs in the sprawling Andean city hit "critical" levels.

Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan told a press conference that two key reservoirs supplying the city were at their lowest level since the mid-1980s due to a lack of rain attributed to the El Niño climate phenomenon.

He announced cuts from Thursday due to "the critical levels of the reservoirs from which we draw drinking water from Bogota."

The city of eight million people has been divided into nine sectors, which will each go 24 hours without water on an assigned day before the cycle repeats itself.

The goal is to reduce household consumption by 11 percent and the restrictions will last until water levels improve.

"This is a temporary situation and rain will help us alleviate it, but climate change is a reality that we cannot ignore," Galan said.

A drought and weather conditions exacerbated by El Niño saw Colombia start the year with scorching temperatures and hundreds of forest fires, including on mountains overlooking Bogota.

