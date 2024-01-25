Colombia seeks help with forest fires as smoke blankets capital

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Forest fires are raging in Colombia amid record temperatures linked with the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Colombia on Thursday appealed for international help as it battled dozens of forest fires burning vast swathes of the country and covering the capital in a blanket of smoke.

As hundreds of firefighters and volunteers battled flames on the mountains around Bogota for a fourth consecutive day, schools and a university in the worst affected areas scrapped in-person classes and dozens of flights from the El Dorado international airport were delayed or canceled due to poor visibility.

Hundreds of blazes have already been extinguished countrywide in recent weeks amid record temperatures and dry conditions linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon.

More than 6,600 hectares (16,300 acres) of vegetation have been destroyed so far, according to the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD).

Thirty-one fires were still raging in five regions of Colombia Thursday—at least three of them around Bogota.

President Gustavo Petro said he had ordered the "activation of international aid protocols," and announced that offers of help have already come from the United States, Chile, Peru and Canada.

The president has declared a natural disaster, allowing funds to be diverted from other budget items towards containing the blazes.

Colombia's president has declared a natural disaster.

In the departments of Santander and Cundinamarca—of which Bogota is the capital—fires have consumed about 600 hectares of forest, officials said.

Authorities have warned of a "significant deterioration" in air quality in the city of some eight million people, with Bogotans counseled against outdoor physical activity.

Many pedestrians were spotted wearing facemasks.

"I am very worried... My God! It's terrible," resident Andrea Gomez, 48, told AFP.

The city council advised citizens to close their windows and leave wet towels under their doors, and mayor Carlos Fernando Galan said he was in touch with the Spanish ambassador regarding possible assistance as the situation "can become more critical."

Hundreds of wild animals including raccoon-like animals called coatis, porcupines, birds and frogs have been fleeing the heat and flames in one of the world's most biodiverse countries, and spotted in growing numbers in built-up areas.

Citizens have mobilized to bring snacks and drinks to firefighters, and sharing appeals on social media to leave out water for distressed animals.

Authorities have warned of a 'significant deterioration' in air quality in Bogota.

'Hottest year'

Images shared by Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority showed a dense white smoke cloud engulfing the control tower at El Dorado, where airport officials said 48 flights were cancelled Thursday, 16 deviated to other airports and many others delayed.

Petro said global warming was aggravating the effects of El Niño—a phenomenon typically associated with increased temperatures worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains in others.

"This may be the hottest year in the history of mankind," said the president, calling on "every mayor, every governor and the national government" to prioritize water supplies.

Sixty-two municipalities were facing water stress, he added.

Nine towns in the north, center and east of Colombia posted record temperatures this week of up to 40.4 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit) in what is typically the coldest month in Colombia.

Some 300 firefighters, soldiers, police officers and volunteers with the backing of water-bearing helicopters and drones were fighting the fires around Bogota Thursday, according to Galan.

The Ideam meteorology institute said Thursday more than 87 percent of the country was at 'maximum risk' for fires.

They were also using hoes, rakes and machetes to create firebreaks on the sloping hills bordering the sprawling capital.

Soldier Gustavo Andres Betancourt described challenging conditions.

"Some hotspots are still active. They are being contained, but at night, due to the high altitude and the winds, they start up again, creating new fires," he said.

The Ideam meteorology institute said Thursday more than 87 percent of the country was at "maximum risk" for fires.

Hot, dry conditions are expected to last through June, according to forecasters.

© 2024 AFP