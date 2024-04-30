April 30, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

'Bloodsicles', baths keep Philippine zoo animals cool as heat wave hits

'Bloodsicles' made from frozen ground beef or chicken, animal blood and vitamins are given to the big cats to lick
'Bloodsicles' made from frozen ground beef or chicken, animal blood and vitamins are given to the big cats to lick.

A Philippine zoo is giving tigers frozen treats made of animal blood and preventing lions from mating during the hottest time of the day as a heat wave scorches the country.

Unusually hot weather has sent temperatures in the capital Manila to a record high in recent days and forced schools across the archipelago nation to suspend in-person classes.

As people flock to air-conditioned shopping malls and swimming pools for relief from the extreme heat, animals at Manila Zoo are also trying to cool off.

Preventing , particularly among the , was the "main priority", zoo veterinarian Dave Vinas told AFP on Tuesday when the mercury hit 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the city.

Water is splashed on the walls and ground of concrete enclosures throughout the day to help lower the inside.

"Bloodsicles" made from frozen or chicken, animal blood and vitamins are given to the big cats to lick.

Tigers and lions are also regularly sprayed with water and take dips in pools inside their pens.

Too hot to mate

Wendell, a five-year-old Bengal tiger weighing almost 400 kilograms (882 pounds), pants non-stop as he soaks for hours in a shallow pool.

Tigers and lions are regularly sprayed with water and take dips in pools inside their pens
Tigers and lions are regularly sprayed with water and take dips in pools inside their pens.

"Like the tiny cats we have at home, they need to sleep at least 12-16 hours a day. But at this time since it's really hot they are swimming to relieve the heat from the body," Vinas said.

Gab, a lioness, looks bored as she sits on an elevated concrete platform after zoo keepers locked her male companion Diego in another pen to prevent them from mating at the hottest part of the day.

"We don't want to expose them to the mating part in this heat," Vinas said. "We don't want to trigger any heat stroke."

Water is also poured over the enclosures housing snakes and turtles to help regulate their body temperature.

A capybara swims in a makeshift pool at an enclosure at the Manila Zoo amidst a heatwave
A capybara swims in a makeshift pool at an enclosure at the Manila Zoo amidst a heat wave.

While icicles and baths were normal during the hotter months of March, April and May, Vinas said this year's heat was the most intense he had experienced.

"Even if they get good ventilation, the temperature every year gets worse and worse," he told AFP.

"We just find ways to make it better for the animals."

© 2024 AFP

Citation: 'Bloodsicles', baths keep Philippine zoo animals cool as heat wave hits (2024, April 30) retrieved 30 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-bloodsicles-philippine-zoo-animals-cool.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'So hot you can't breathe': Extreme heat hits the Philippines
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Cass Report (UK)

8 hours ago

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

If theres a 15% probability each month of getting a woman pregnant...

Apr 19, 2024

Can four legged animals drink from beneath their feet?

Apr 15, 2024

Mold in Plastic Water Bottles? What does it eat?

Apr 14, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)