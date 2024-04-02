April 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Hundreds of Philippine schools suspend classes over heat danger

Hundreds of schools in the Philippines suspended in-person classes on Tuesday due to dangerous levels of heat
Hundreds of schools in the Philippines suspended in-person classes on Tuesday due to dangerous levels of heat.

Hundreds of schools in the Philippines, including dozens in the capital Manila, suspended in-person classes on Tuesday due to dangerous levels of heat, education officials said.

The country's heat index measures what a temperature feels like, taking into account humidity.

The index was expected to reach the "danger" level of 42 degrees Celsius in Manila on Tuesday and 43C on Wednesday, with similar levels in a dozen other areas of the country, the state weather forecaster said.

The actual highest temperature forecast for the metropolis on Tuesday was 34C.

Primary and in Quezon, the most populous part of the city, were ordered to shut while schools in other areas were given the option by local officials to shift to remote learning.

Some schools in Manila shortened class hours to avoid the hottest part of the day.

A heat index of 42-51C can cause heat cramps and , with "probable with continued exposure", the weather forecaster said in an advisory.

Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are also possible at 33-41C, according to the forecaster.

Local officials in several areas of the southern island of Mindanao also suspended in-person classes or shortened school hours over two weeks, regional education department spokeswoman Rea Halique told AFP.

The orders affected hundreds of schools in the provinces of Cotabato, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, as well as the cities of Cotabato, General Santos and Koronadal, Halique said.

Cotabato city experienced the highest heat index in Mindanao, reaching 42C on Monday and Tuesday, the state forecaster reported.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Hundreds of Philippine schools suspend classes over heat danger (2024, April 2) retrieved 2 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-hundreds-philippine-schools-classes-danger.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Stay hydrated: It's going to be a long, hot July for much of the U.S.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Mar 30, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Mar 29, 2024

‘Our clouds take their orders from the stars,’ Henrik Svensmark on cosmic rays controlling cloud cover and thus climate

Mar 27, 2024

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

Mar 20, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Mar 16, 2024

Earth's earliest forest discovered in SW England

Mar 8, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)