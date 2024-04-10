April 10, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Recent advances in application of polysaccharides in cosmetics

by KeAi Communications Co.

Recent advances in application of polysaccharides in cosmetics
Promoting effect of polysaccharide on the wound repair process. Credit: Qingyuan Wu, et al.

With the increasing application of natural ingredients in the cosmetics industry, the beneficial properties of natural polysaccharides have been effectively harnessed. Certain polysaccharides exhibit superior moisturizing capabilities compared to hyaluronic acid, while others demonstrate whitening effects equivalent to arbutin. As such, the application and development of some polysaccharides are expected to replace some artificial and expensive traditional cosmetics.

In a recent review published in the Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology, a team of researchers from Inner Mongolia University and The Sorbonne University of France explore the underlying the cosmetic properties of polysaccharides, including moisturizing, whitening, anti-aging, and skin repair.

"Due to the complex macromolecular structure of polysaccharides, they often contain multiple active fragments, which can promote various activities through distinct pathways," says corresponding author Yongmin Zhang. "Factors such as , monosaccharide composition, and impact their cosmetic efficacy, with optimal results achieved when these structural parameters are controlled within specific ranges."

Moreover, the authors noted that the properties of polysaccharides can be fine-tuned by adjusting extraction methods and using polysaccharide modification techniques to enhance their cosmetic activity.

"Currently, the research on the mechanism of activity may not be comprehensive, needing further study on the monosaccharides, functional groups, and structural fragments with the highest activity among polysaccharides," adds Zhang. "Understanding how the highly active polysaccharide binds to the receptor and finally acts on the cell is important. This knowledge will enable the matching of regulated polysaccharide structures with aesthetic activity detection."

The authors concluded that by identifying the most effective structural units of polysaccharides in exerting aesthetic activity, cosmetic efficacy may be maximized, potentially further enhancing the application value of in the cosmetics industry.

Recent advances in application of polysaccharides in cosmetics
Mechanism diagram of polysaccharide regulating melanin synthesis through two pathways. Credit: Qingyuan Wu, et al.

More information: Qingyuan Wu et al, Recent advances on application of polysaccharides in cosmetics, Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.jdsct.2024.100004

Provided by KeAi Communications Co.

Citation: Recent advances in application of polysaccharides in cosmetics (2024, April 10) retrieved 10 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-advances-application-polysaccharides-cosmetics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Social media and photo-editing apps tied to higher interest in cosmetic procedures
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can you eat the Periodic Table?

1 hour ago

Zirconium Versus Zirconium Carbide For Use With Galinstan

Mar 29, 2024

Electrolysis: Dark blue oxide from steel?

Mar 28, 2024

Identification of HOMO/LUMO in radicals

Mar 27, 2024

Quantum hybridized orbitals

Mar 27, 2024

New Insight into the Chemistry of Solvents

Mar 23, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)