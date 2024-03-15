March 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

Researchers develop a new strategy to enhance blue perovskite LED performance

by University of Science and Technology of China

USTC researchers develop a new strategy to enhance blue perovskite led performance
Perovskite LED device structure and performance. Credit: Prof. Cui's team

Prof. Cui Linsong's research team from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), cooperating with Prof. Samuel D. Stranks' team from the University of Cambridge, devised a novel strategy to enhance the performance of blue light-emitting diodes (LEDs) based on perovskite materials. Their work has been published in Nature Photonics.

Perovskite LEDs have emerged as a promising next-generation technology for lighting and displays due to their superior luminescent properties and cost-effectiveness. While significant progress has been made in green, red, and near-infrared perovskite LEDs, the development of blue perovskite LEDs has lagged behind, posing a major bottleneck in the field.

To address this challenge, the research team designed a multifunctional ionic additive, Bis(triphenylphosphine)iminium chloride (PPNCl), with multiple charged resonance forms and a dynamic electronic state. This compound enables over the composition and distribution of perovskite phases, effectively suppressing non-radiative recombination channels and ion migration, thereby significantly improving the efficiency and stability of blue perovskite LEDs.

PPNCl interacts with the components of the perovskite via hydrogen bonding, influencing the crystallization process and favoring the transition to high-dimensional phases with enhanced luminescence efficiency.

Transient absorption (TA) spectroscopy studies further revealed that PPNCl accelerates energy transfer processes from low-dimensional to high-dimensional phases, suppressing incomplete and energy loss due to non-radiative recombination in low-dimensional phases.

Furthermore, PPNCl molecules coordinate with perovskite components and exhibit , effectively passivating defects in perovskite films and inhibiting halide ion migration, leading to a significant enhancement in the luminescence efficiency and spectral stability of perovskite films.

Thanks to the effective control exerted by PPNCl over perovskite distribution, defect states, and ion migration, high-efficiency and stable blue perovskite LEDs have been achieved. These devices exhibit a peak external quantum efficiency (EQE) of 21.4% (emission peak at 483 nm), marking the highest efficiency attained in blue perovskite LEDs to date. Additionally, the stability of the devices has been improved by nearly 30-fold.

This innovative achievement paves the way for further advancements in blue perovskite LED performance, signaling remarkable progress in perovskite LED technology.

More information: Shuai Yuan et al, Efficient blue electroluminescence from reduced-dimensional perovskites, Nature Photonics (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41566-024-01382-6

Journal information: Nature Photonics

Provided by University of Science and Technology of China

Citation: Researchers develop a new strategy to enhance blue perovskite LED performance (2024, March 15) retrieved 15 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-strategy-blue-perovskite.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Progress in perovskite LEDs for deep-blue light
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Was Thomas Young wrong?

Mar 13, 2024

Horizon and Curvature Observations

Mar 13, 2024

Laser and nano-holes experiment

Mar 13, 2024

Measure the transmission curve and wavelengths of colored mineral glass

Mar 11, 2024

How to build a simple polarization filter

Mar 5, 2024

Light beams and their reflection

Mar 3, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)