March 8, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Pentagon says no evidence of secret US work on alien tech

aliens
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Has the United States confirmed sightings of alien craft, or worked to reverse-engineer extraterrestrial technology?

A more than 60-page Pentagon report released Friday says no, pouring on popular conspiracy theories about government cover-ups of contact with aliens.

The report was mandated by Congress, which required the submission to lawmakers of a "written report detailing the historical record of the United States government relating to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs)," more commonly known as UFOs.

The Defense Department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) "found no evidence" that any government investigation, academic research or official review "has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology."

Instead, "all investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," said the report.

It also "found no empirical evidence for claims that the USG and private companies have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology."

AARO said the inaccurate reverse-engineering claims are "in large part the result of circular reporting from a group of individuals who believe this to be the case, despite the lack of any evidence."

In putting together the report—the first of two volumes—AARO reviewed US investigative efforts since 1945, researched archives, conducted more than two dozen interviews and worked with intelligence and defense officials responsible for oversight of controlled and special access programs.

Sean Kirkpatrick, the since-retired head of AARO, told lawmakers last year that it had not identified signs of alien activity.

AARO "has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics," Kirkpatrick said.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Pentagon says no evidence of secret US work on alien tech (2024, March 8) retrieved 8 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-pentagon-evidence-secret-alien-tech.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Pentagon unveils new website for reporting (and learning about) UFOs
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Supernova Questions

10 hours ago

Adding more meteorites to my collection

12 hours ago

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

15 hours ago

Temperature of Solar Wind: Complexities of Measuring Heat in a Stream of Particles

Mar 7, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Mar 6, 2024

Where are the black holes?

Mar 6, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (1)