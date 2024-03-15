March 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Marriages in the US are back to pre-pandemic levels, CDC says

by Mike Stobbe

Marriages in the US are back to pre-pandemic levels, CDC says
A couple holds hands as they are married by a county clerk during a Valentine's Day group wedding ceremony on the steps of the Dade County Courthouse in Miami, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. U.S. marriages have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with nearly 2.1 million in 2022, a 4% increase from the year before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report published Friday, March 15, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File

U.S. marriages have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with nearly 2.1 million in 2022.

That's a 4% increase from the year before. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the data Friday, but has not released marriage data for last year.

In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 1.7 million U.S. weddings—the lowest number recorded since 1963. The pandemic threw many marriage plans into disarray, with communities ordering people to stay at home and banning large gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Marriages then rose in 2021, but not to pre-pandemic levels. They ticked up again in 2022 and surpassed 2019 marriage statistics by a small margin.

New York, the District of Columbia and Hawaii saw the largest increases in marriages from 2021 to 2022. Nevada—home to Las Vegas' famous wedding chapels—continued to have the highest marriage rate in the nation, though it slightly decreased from 2021.

The number and rate of U.S. divorces in 2022 fell slightly, continuing a downward trend, the CDC said.

Overall, marriages remain far less common than they once were in the U.S.

According to data that goes back to 1900, weddings hit their height in 1946, when the marriage rate was 16.4 per 1,000 people. The rate was above 10 in the early 1980s before beginning a decades-long decline. In 2022, the marriage rate was 6.2 per 1,000 population.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Marriages in the US are back to pre-pandemic levels, CDC says (2024, March 15) retrieved 15 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-marriages-pre-pandemic-cdc.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Do couples' wages differ based on interracial versus intraracial marriage?
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

7 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

11 hours ago

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

12 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

12 hours ago

Two-tone, Ska rock

12 hours ago

What was the true purpose of the German expedition to Tibet in 1938?

Mar 14, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)