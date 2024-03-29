March 29, 2024

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake shakes southern Illinois; no damage or injuries reported

earthquake
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 has been reported in southern Illinois, near the Missouri state line, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake was detected about 6:55 p.m. Thursday north of Germantown, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of St. Louis, at a depth of just over 14 miles (22.5 kilometers). No injuries or damage have been reported.

Parts of Illinois are located within the 150-mile-long (241-kilometer-long) New Madrid Seismic Zone, according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security. Parts of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri and western Tennessee also are within the zone.

A 3.6 rattled northern Illinois and parts of three other states in November. That tremor was centered near Standard, Illinois, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of downtown Chicago, according to the USGS.

