November 17, 2023

Moderate earthquake shakes eastern Myanmar and is felt in northern Thailand

A moderate earthquake shook eastern Myanmar on Friday morning.

The 5.7 magnitude quake was centered about 76 kilometers (47 miles) southwest of the town of Keng Tung in Shan state, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep.

No details on any potential damage were immediately available.

The area is near the borders of China, Laos and Thailand.

Shaking was felt in Chiang Mai, Thailand's second-largest city and a popular tourist destination.

Myanmar is lined with seismic faults and earthquakes are common.
Correction note: This has changed a geographic description of the quake's location from northeast to east.

Citation: Moderate earthquake shakes eastern Myanmar and is felt in northern Thailand (2023, November 17)
