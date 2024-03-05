March 5, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Greece records warmest winter on record: Expert

ancient Greece
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Greece has recorded its warmest winter, a leading weather scientist said Tuesday.

Kostas Lagouvardos, research director at the Athens national observatory, told AFP that in 2023-2024 on average stood at 11.8 degrees Celsius (53.24 Fahrenheit).

"This is the highest average temperature in December, January and February" since records began in 1960, he said.

The observatory said it had analyzed preliminary data from the EU's Copernicus climate change service.

The past decade has witnessed the six warmest winters, it said. Since 1960, the maximum average winter temperature has increased by 1.8 degrees Celsius (3.24 Fahrenheit).

Lagouvardos said the greater Athens area, central and northeastern Greece, eastern Crete and the Cycladic islands were at risk of drought this year.

Last year was the worst in terms of forest fires with nearly 175,000 hectares (432,000 acres) ravaged and over 20 people killed, according to the observatory.

The 2023 fires followed a prolonged heat wave in July with temperatures reaching 46 degrees Celsius (115 Fahrenheit) in the south of the country.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Greece records warmest winter on record: Expert (2024, March 5) retrieved 5 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-greece-warmest-winter-expert.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

November is the sixth straight month to set a heat record, scientists say
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

La Cumbre volcano eruption, Fernandina, Galapagos Islands

18 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Mar 4, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Feb 29, 2024

Popocatepetl volcano eruption, Mexico

Feb 28, 2024

Two Mag 5 Earthquakes on Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Feb 26, 2024

90,000-year-old human footprints found on Moroccan beach

Feb 8, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)