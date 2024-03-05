March 5, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Climbers to pay $13 fee on popular Mount Fuji trail

Mount Fuji is covered in snow most of the year
Mount Fuji is covered in snow most of the year.

Hikers using the most popular route to climb Japan's Mount Fuji will be charged $13 each from July, with numbers capped to ease congestion and improve safety, a regional official said Tuesday.

Increasingly large crowds are scaling Japan's highest mountain, which is covered in snow most of the year but draws more than 220,000 visitors each July-September climbing period.

From July 1, an entry fee of 2,000 yen ($13) will be charged per person to ascend the famous volcano's Yoshida Trail.

Daily entries to the will be capped at 4,000 people, with entry banned between 4:00 pm and 2:00 am, under an ordinance approved Monday by Yamanashi region.

"After COVID restrictions were lifted, we started seeing more people. We want them to dress appropriately for the mountain and be well prepared," Toshiaki Kasai, an official at the local government, told AFP.

"We will ask to monitor social media for up-to-date information about the daily visitor count," he added.

Each , reports in Japanese media describe tourists climbing Mount Fuji with insufficient mountaineering equipment.

Some sleep on the trail or start fires for heat, while many attempt to reach the 3,776-meter (12,388-foot) summit without breaks and become sick or injured as a result.

The has three other main routes that will remain free to climb.

But the Yoshida Trail—accessed from Tokyo relatively easily—is the preferred choice for most holidaymakers, with around 60 percent of climbers choosing that route, according to official data.

Mount Fuji is about two hours from central Tokyo by train and can be seen for miles around.

The mountain has been immortalized in countless Japanese artworks, including Hokusai's world-famous "Great Wave".

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Climbers to pay $13 fee on popular Mount Fuji trail (2024, March 5) retrieved 5 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-climbers-pay-fee-popular-mount.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Japanese officials call for Mount Fuji crowd control
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

La Cumbre volcano eruption, Fernandina, Galapagos Islands

13 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

20 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Feb 29, 2024

Popocatepetl volcano eruption, Mexico

Feb 28, 2024

Two Mag 5 Earthquakes on Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Feb 26, 2024

90,000-year-old human footprints found on Moroccan beach

Feb 8, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)