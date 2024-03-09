March 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

reputable news agency

proofread

Sinking US cities more exposed to rising seas: Study

by Rochelle GLUZMAN

Rising seas threaten US coastal regions that are home to some 30 percent of the country's population
Rising seas threaten US coastal regions that are home to some 30 percent of the country's population.

Sea level rise could hit major US cities like New Orleans and San Francisco harder than expected by mid-century because coastal land is sinking, researchers said Wednesday, warning current flood defenses leave people and property at risk.

Global warming is melting ice sheets and glaciers and raising ocean water levels across the world, with predictions that the United States will see some of the fastest increases, threatening that are home to some 30 percent of the country's population.

Sea level rise of around 30 centimeters (nearly a foot) is already projected to affect US coasts by 2050, significantly increasing the risks of destructive climate impacts like storm surges.

But that threat is even greater when you take into account coastal subsidence, researchers found, warning that tens of thousands of people—and potentially billions of dollars of property—could be left exposed in 32 cities along the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts.

Poorer and are at greatest risk, according to the study published in the journal Nature.

That "really multiplies the potential impact to those areas and their abilities to recover from significant flooding," lead author Leonard Ohenhen, of Virginia Tech, told AFP.

Ohenhen said subsidence, which can occur naturally and because of human actions like groundwater extraction and drainage, has been underestimated in computer modeling of flooding.

That has left more people at risk, according to the study.

Researchers found that even with current coastal defense infrastructure, subsidence and could expose more than 1,300 square kilometers (around 500 square miles) of additional land to flooding over the next three decades.

This could threaten between 55,000 to 273,000 people and up to 171,000 properties.

Under the , one in every 50 people along the US coast could be exposed to a flood threat—along with hundreds of thousands of properties, with a total estimated value of $32 billion to $109  billion.

To slow the rate of subsidence, researchers recommended reducing groundwater extraction, regulating industrial activities and reducing emissions to reduce long-term climate risks.

Sea walls, levees and barriers offer flood protection, while nature-based solutions like restoring marshes and mangroves can also help.

"Ecosystems act as natural buffers against and help in sediment accumulation, which can mitigate the effects of land subsidence," said Ohenhen.

More information: Leonard O. Ohenhen et al, Disappearing cities on US coasts, Nature (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07038-3

Journal information: Nature

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Sinking US cities more exposed to rising seas: Study (2024, March 9) retrieved 9 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-cities-exposed-seas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study suggests sinking land increases risk for thousands of coastal residents by 2050
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earth's earliest forest discovered in SW England

Mar 8, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Mar 7, 2024

La Cumbre volcano eruption, Fernandina, Galapagos Islands

Mar 4, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Mar 4, 2024

Popocatepetl volcano eruption, Mexico

Feb 28, 2024

Two Mag 5 Earthquakes on Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Feb 26, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)