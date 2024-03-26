March 26, 2024

Accelerating China's transition to carbon neutrality and clean air

by TranSpread

Progress in the synergetic control of CO2 emissions and PM2.5 pollution by sectors in each Chinese province from 2015 to 2020. Credit: Environmental Science and Ecotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2023.100335

China's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 necessitates significant transformations across its economic landscape. Concurrently, air pollution remains a pressing issue, affecting millions and necessitating urgent action. Recognizing the intertwined nature of these challenges, China has adopted an integrated approach to address climate change and air quality simultaneously.

A recent report published in Environmental Science and Ecotechnology, reveals the Synergetic Roadmap on Carbon Neutrality and Clean Air for China. This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis and updates on China's ambitious efforts to synergize control with carbon neutrality objectives.

At the core of the 2022 Roadmap Report is a detailed strategy targeting key sectors such as energy, industry, and transportation, marking significant strides towards sustainability in China.

A hallmark achievement detailed in the report is the dramatic increase in renewable energy usage, with non-fossil fuel sources outpacing coal for the first time, heralding a major shift towards greener energy. This change is further underscored by notable decreases in the production of carbon-intensive industries like steel and cement, and a surge in electric vehicle penetration, indicating a significant transformation in China's energy consumption and production practices.

The report also underscores the role of innovative policies and technological breakthroughs in driving these shifts, offering a comprehensive overview of China's progress, and highlighting areas in need of further development.

"This report marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future," said Dr. Yu Lei, lead author of the study.

"By focusing on synergetic governance system and structural transitions, China is making strides in reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality. This holistic approach not only addresses but also enhances and resilience against ."

This strategic initiative underscores China's dedication to a , showcasing the practicality of extensive environmental change and the synergy between improving air quality and addressing climate change, thereby setting a precedent for global environmental and climate policy.

More information: Yu Lei et al, The 2022 report of synergetic roadmap on carbon neutrality and clean air for China: Accelerating transition in key sectors, Environmental Science and Ecotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2023.100335

Provided by TranSpread

