March 5, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Astronauts arrive at International Space Station for swap

space
Credit: Pixabay from Pexels

Three US astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut arrived Tuesday at the International Space Station for a six-month mission on board the orbiting laboratory.

During their stay, in which they are rotating in to replace departing crew, some 200 scientific experiments are scheduled to be carried out.

The quartet blasted off from Florida late Sunday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The docked with the ISS and its hatch was opened at 3:50 am Tuesday US eastern time (0850 GMT), with the smiling new arrivals hugging their colleagues as they entered, a live feed of the docking showed.

This is the eighth standard ISS crew rotation mission performed by SpaceX for the US space agency NASA, reflected in the mission name: Crew-8.

American Michael Barratt is the only Crew-8 astronaut to have already visited the space station. The ISS stay is the first for Americans Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps, and Russian Alexander Grebenkin.

They join seven crew already on board the ISS.

After a transition period of a few days, the four members of Crew-7—from Denmark, Japan, Russia and the United States—will return to Earth aboard another SpaceX capsule.

NASA and Russian space corporation Roscosmos, which jointly operate the ISS, have established an astronaut exchange program, each taking turns to send to the outpost.

The program has been maintained despite deep tensions over the war in Ukraine, and the ISS is now one of the few areas of cooperation between Washington and Moscow.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Astronauts arrive at International Space Station for swap (2024, March 5) retrieved 5 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-astronauts-international-space-station-swap.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Four new astronauts head to the International Space Station for a 6-month stay
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Supernova Questions

6 hours ago

Temperature of Solar Wind: Complexities of Measuring Heat in a Stream of Particles

Mar 4, 2024

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

Mar 4, 2024

Where are the black holes?

Feb 29, 2024

Could spacetime be torn?

Feb 28, 2024

Questions about dark matter/energy

Feb 27, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)