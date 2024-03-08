March 8, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

A new approach to 24/7 air quality monitoring using cameras

by TranSpread

Turning night into day: A revolutionary approach to 24/7 air quality monitoring using cameras
Graphical abstract. Credit: Environmental Science and Ecotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2023.100319

Air pollution is a critical global health issue, demanding innovative monitoring solutions. Traditional methods, reliant on ground stations, are expensive and geographically limited, hindering comprehensive coverage. Recent strides in technology have spotlighted the potential of using visual data from surveillance cameras as a cost-effective alternative for air quality assessment.

A new study published in Environmental Science and Ecotechnology innovates a hybrid that significantly improves outdoor air quality monitoring using surveillance camera images. This approach enhances air quality estimations, including PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations and the Air Quality Index (AQI), irrespective of the time of day.

The research team combined Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) with Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) networks, creating a model that intelligently captures both the spatial details present in individual images and the temporal dynamics across a sequence of images. This innovative approach is particularly adept at overcoming the longstanding challenge of accurately estimating air quality during nighttime, a period when traditional image-based methods typically falter due to low light conditions.

By analyzing the visual cues in surveillance footage, such as haze and visibility, the model can predict concentrations of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and the AQI effectively, both day and night.

Dr. Xuejun Liu, lead researcher and corresponding author, says, "Our model's ability to accurately estimate air quality from images, regardless of day or night, marks a significant step forward in utilizing technology for environmental monitoring. It opens up new avenues for comprehensive air quality assessment in regions lacking infrastructure."

This research signifies a substantial leap forward in environmental monitoring, showcasing the potential to enhance air quality assessments significantly. It opens the door to more dynamic, cost-effective monitoring solutions that could vastly improve our understanding and management of on a global scale.

More information: Xiaochu Wang et al, Surveillance-image-based outdoor air quality monitoring, Environmental Science and Ecotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2023.100319

Provided by TranSpread

Citation: A new approach to 24/7 air quality monitoring using cameras (2024, March 8) retrieved 8 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-approach-air-quality-cameras.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Brain-inspired model enhances wastewater treatment predictions
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earth's earliest forest discovered in SW England

5 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

23 hours ago

La Cumbre volcano eruption, Fernandina, Galapagos Islands

Mar 4, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Mar 4, 2024

Popocatepetl volcano eruption, Mexico

Feb 28, 2024

Two Mag 5 Earthquakes on Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Feb 26, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)