February 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Parental financial assistance for home ownership may increase risk of financial elder abuse

by The University of Newcastle Australia

home owner
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Parents offering their children a leg-up on the property ladder are at increased risk of financial elder abuse, according to a new study published in the Australian Journal of Social Issues.

Led by University of Newcastle sociologist, Dr. Julia Cook, the report finds borrowing from the "Bank of Mum and Dad" encourages ageist attitudes that can, when combined with rising and a lack of safeguards in place for in the banking sector, create the necessary conditions for financial elder abuse.

The report presents findings from interviews with 54 donors and recipients of family with home ownership. It finds:

  • The assumption embedded in the Banking Code of Practice that older people will recognize and disclose abuse to a financial institution is not aligned with the realities of financial elder abuse.
  • Requirements that lenders impose on recipients of family financial assistance may disadvantage those who provide assistance.
  • The vast majority of the donors do not seek financial or , or put formal agreements in place, and feel uncomfortable doing so.
  • Many donors are unclear about the status of, and expectations associated with, the assistance they provide to a family member, as discussing these details feels difficult or awkward.

Despite mortgage brokers, , and even politicians encouraging older people to help their children get into the property market, the report finds that consideration of the risk of financial elder abuse is largely absent from the conversation.

More information: Julia Cook et al, Intergenerational financial assistance with home ownership: Considering the potential for financial elder abuse, Australian Journal of Social Issues (2024). DOI: 10.1002/ajs4.319

Provided by The University of Newcastle Australia

Citation: Parental financial assistance for home ownership may increase risk of financial elder abuse (2024, February 22) retrieved 22 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-parental-financial-home-ownership-elder.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

About 1 in 6 older Australians experiences elder abuse. Here are the reasons they don't get help
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

9 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

20 hours ago

Grammys 2024: Key Winners

Feb 21, 2024

Berta Karlik -- The Grande Dame of the Vienna Radium Institute

Feb 21, 2024

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

Feb 20, 2024

Which ancient civilizations are you most interested in?

Feb 20, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)