February 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

A new kink in proton spectrum to enhance our knowledge of cosmic ray origin

by Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

A new kink in proton spectrum will enhance our knowledge of cosmic ray origin
A view of the GRAPES-3 experiment in Ooty, India depicted with a simulated cosmic ray shower. Results of cosmic ray proton spectrum measurement by GRAPES-3 along with space and ground-based experiments are shown. Credit: TIFR

The GRAPES-3 experiment in Ooty, India, operated by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research has discovered a new feature in the cosmic-ray proton spectrum at about 166 tera-electron-volt (TeV) energy while measuring the spectrum spanning from 50 TeV to a little over 1 peta-electron-volt (PeV). The observed feature suggests a potential re-evaluation of our understanding of cosmic-ray sources, acceleration mechanisms, and their propagation within our galaxy.

The study was led by Pravata K. Mohanty, the Principal Investigator of the GRAPES-3 experiment and a faculty member at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai. The findings have been published in Physical Review Letters

Cosmic rays were discovered more than a century ago. They are considered to be the most energetic particles in the universe. Our planet is constantly bombarded by them from almost uniformly from all directions at a constant rate. They enter into Earth's atmosphere and induce a shower of particles that travel to the ground almost at the speed of light. The shower particles constitute electrons, photons, muons, protons, neutrons etc.

Cosmic rays have been observed over a remarkably wide range (108 to 1020 eV). The flux of cosmic ray particles decreases steeply with energy according to power law.

A kink in the cosmic-ray proton at about 3 PeV known as the "Knee," which was discovered about seven decades ago, is believed to be the maximum energy for cosmic-ray acceleration within the Galactic sources. Single power law description of the cosmic ray spectrum up to the Knee energy has been proposed for a long time and explained by various models. This observation by the GRAPES-3 experiment shows a new feature above 100 TeV and below the Knee.

Utilizing a combination of a dense array of plastic scintillator detectors and a large-area muon detector, the researchers at the GRAPES-3 experiment collected data with a collection area several thousand times larger than space-based detectors, allowing for a more detailed examination of above 100 TeV, where space-based measurements lack precision due to low statistics.

A subset of about 8 million cosmic ray shower events recorded by these detectors was analyzed by Fahim Varsi and other team members, who used CPU-intensive computer simulations to measure the cosmic-ray spectrum.

More information: F. Varsi et al, Evidence of a Hardening in the Cosmic Ray Proton Spectrum at around 166 TeV Observed by the GRAPES-3 Experiment, Physical Review Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.051002

Provided by Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

Citation: A new kink in proton spectrum to enhance our knowledge of cosmic ray origin (2024, February 2) retrieved 2 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-kink-proton-spectrum-knowledge-cosmic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Telescope Array detects second-highest-energy cosmic ray ever
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jan 31, 2024

Observational Astronomy Project Ideas to Show Special Relativity

Jan 30, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jan 30, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jan 29, 2024

Celestial plane orientation to the galactic core

Jan 27, 2024

Help identifying this Tumbling object in a night sky photo from Namibia

Jan 26, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)